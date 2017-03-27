Indonesia To Build Three Military Headquarters In Border Areas

The Indonesian government has decided to build three military headquarters in the frontier area of North Kalimantan bordering on Malaysia, Indonesia's Antara news agency reported. The military headquarters would be built in Long Nawang of Malinau District, and Long Midang and Tau Lumbis in Nunukan District, North Kalimantan Governor Governor Irianto Lambrie said here Thursday.

