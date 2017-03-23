Indonesia teaches Palestinians about ...

Indonesia teaches Palestinians about religious tourism

INDONESIA'S Foreign Ministry has provided an 11-day training for 11 Palestinian archaeological experts in an open display of soft diplomacy this week. The so-called International Training Workshop on Tourism and Antiquities for Palestinians was held in Yogyakarta and Magelang in Central Java, close to the world-famous Borobudur temple.

