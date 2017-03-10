Indonesia struggles to contain new te...

Indonesia struggles to contain new terrorist groups

JAKARTA: Indonesian police suspect a new terrorist group is active in Central Sulawesi as the country grapples with a rise in terrorist activities. Security authorities suspect a new group is aiming to carry out terror acts in Central Sulawesi, which was also the home of the notorious East Indonesia Mujahidin terrorist group.

