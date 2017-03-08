Indonesia push to teach gender equality in schools amid rising violence against women
People take part in a rally calling for women's rights and equality ahead of International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Fatima Elkarim IN the face of rising violence against female students, an Indonesian state commission has called for changes in the national school curriculum to promote gender equality and women's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC