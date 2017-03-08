Indonesia push to teach gender equali...

Indonesia push to teach gender equality in schools amid rising violence against women

People take part in a rally calling for women's rights and equality ahead of International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Fatima Elkarim IN the face of rising violence against female students, an Indonesian state commission has called for changes in the national school curriculum to promote gender equality and women's rights.

Chicago, IL

