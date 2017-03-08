Indonesia power sector: New regulatio...

Indonesia power sector: New regulation on tariff and tendering for renewable energy projects

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia recently issued regulation No. 12 of 2017 on the utilisation of renewable energy sources for electricity supply .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan '17 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC