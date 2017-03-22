Indonesia port graft investigation disrupting export coal shipments
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 Indonesia is cracking down on corruption and widespread graft at some of its top coal export hubs, disrupting shipments to destinations across Asia. Indonesia is the world's top exporter of thermal coal, still the main feedstock for global power generation.
