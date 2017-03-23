Indonesia police fire tear gas on Mus...

Indonesia police fire tear gas on Muslims protesting church

Read more: The Miami Herald

A man throws a rock at police officers during a Muslim hardliner protest against the construction of a Catholic church in Bekasi, Indonesia, Friday, March 24, 2017. Indonesian police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters as they tried to force their way into the Santa Clara church, which has been under construction since November.

Chicago, IL

