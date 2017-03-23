Indonesia police fire tear gas on Mus...

Indonesia police fire tear gas on Muslims protesting church

Read more: Seattle Times

Indonesian police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse hard-line Muslims protesting against the construction of a Catholic church in a satellite city of the capital, Jakarta. Several hundred protesters from a group called Forum for Bekasi Muslim Friendship staged a rowdy demonstration in front of the Santa Clara church in Kaliabang, a neighborhood of Bekasi city, after Friday prayers.

Chicago, IL

