Indonesia: Muslims protest parish construction; police fire tear gas

Read more: Catholic World News

Throwing bottles and rocks, several hundred Muslims gathered on March 24 to protest the construction of a Catholic parish in Kaliabang, a city located near the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. Police fired tear gas on the protestors and asked the priest to leave for his own safety, according to the Associated Press.

