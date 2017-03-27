Indonesia man swallowed by python, villagers and reports say
A 25-year-old Indonesian man has been swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi, villagers and news reports said. A six-minute video on the website of the Tribun Timur publication shows villagers slicing open the python's carcass to reveal the legs and torso of the dead victim, named Akbar.
