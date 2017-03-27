Indonesia man swallowed by python, vi...

Indonesia man swallowed by python, villagers and reports say

A 25-year-old Indonesian man has been swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi, villagers and news reports said. A six-minute video on the website of the Tribun Timur publication shows villagers slicing open the python's carcass to reveal the legs and torso of the dead victim, named Akbar.

Chicago, IL

