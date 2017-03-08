Indonesia jails leaders of "deviant s...

Indonesia jails leaders of "deviant sect" for blasphemy

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Indonesian court has jailed three leaders of a group that Islamic clerics had called a deviant religious organization for up to five years for blasphemy, sparking condemnation from human rights groups over the targeting of minorities. The now disbanded Gafatar hit the headlines after dozens of people, who had been reported missing by relatives, were believed to have joined.

