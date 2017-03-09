Indonesia Has Had Enough Rate Cuts, S...

Indonesia Has Had Enough Rate Cuts, Says Central Bank Deputy an hour ago

21 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Indonesia's central bank has cut borrowing costs enough to spur growth in the economy, Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said, giving his clearest signal yet that the bank's easing policy is over as inflation pressures pick up. Boosting growth is "not about interest rates anymore," Adityaswara said in an interview in Jakarta on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

