Indonesia: Hardliners to hold another anti-Ahok demonstration in Jakarta
An FPI member stands outside the court during Ahok's blasphemy trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb 28, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta CENTRAL Jakarta will again be the site of mass demonstration by hardline Islamic groups on Friday, who will take to the streets to demand the arrest of the city's Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama over blasphemy charges.
