Indonesia Embraces HTT with $2.5M Hyperloop Feasibility Study
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has announced the signing of an agreement for a feasibility study with a contract value of $ . In the past year, HTT has made multiple historic deals and is currently working directly with regulators and governments including: A multitude of similar government agreements is expected this year as HTT continues to create private-public partnerships to develop route studies and the necessary regulatory framework for the Hyperloop systems worldwide.
