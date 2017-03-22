Indonesia counterterror police kill m...

Indonesia counterterror police kill militant, arrest 3

Indonesia's counterterrorism squad fatally shot a suspected Islamic militant and wounded another Thursday as they tried to escape a police ambush, police said. Two other men were arrested.

