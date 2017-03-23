Indonesia counterterror police kill m...

Indonesia counterterror police kill militant, arrest 3

" Indonesian counterterrorism police have fatally shot a suspected Islamic militant and arrested three others near the capital, Jakarta. Local police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the shootout occurred Thursday in Banten province when a counterterrorism squad ambushed four suspected militants on the outskirts of Cilegon city.

