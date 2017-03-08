Indonesia, Australia: No Plans For Joint South China Sea Patrols, Turnbull Says
During the IORA summit on Monday, and through a series of bilateral meetings with Indonesian ministers outside the forum, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop continued to talk up the two countries cooperation on countering terrorism, increasing trade and working towards increased maritime security. "It was a question of joint exercises not joint exercises as we would understand it", she said in Jakarta .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC