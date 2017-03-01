In Jakarta, a Key Test of Tolerance Looms for the Muslim Worldby Paul ...
But the current race to lead the capital of the world's largest Muslim-majority country has drawn the attention of American, British, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, and German broadcasters, not to mention the world's most prominent daily newspapers. The campaign itself is lively enough, involving the families of four former presidents, demonstrations by half a million people, smears about religion and ethnicity, and police investigations into the possibility that a prominent Islamist used WhatsApp to send pornography to a woman suspected of treason.
