Holes emerge in Thai masseuse's rape claim against Immigration officer

MALACCA: Holes have emerged in the police report of a 32-year-old Thai masseuse who claimed that an Immigration Department officer raped her at the Machap Umboo detention centre in Alor Gajah. Her 28-year-old sister from Taman Permai, Seremban only lodged a police report at the Melaka Tengah station on March 21 at 12.50pm although the incident allegedly occurred on March 9. Malacca CID chief Senior Asst Comm Kamaluddin Kassim said the ongoing investigation would cover all possible angles to be fair to all parties.

