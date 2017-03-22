Holes emerge in Thai masseuse's rape claim against Immigration officer
MALACCA: Holes have emerged in the police report of a 32-year-old Thai masseuse who claimed that an Immigration Department officer raped her at the Machap Umboo detention centre in Alor Gajah. Her 28-year-old sister from Taman Permai, Seremban only lodged a police report at the Melaka Tengah station on March 21 at 12.50pm although the incident allegedly occurred on March 9. Malacca CID chief Senior Asst Comm Kamaluddin Kassim said the ongoing investigation would cover all possible angles to be fair to all parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC