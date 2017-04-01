Hackers warned against disrupting Ind...

Hackers warned against disrupting Indonesia school exam

JAKARTA: Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy has warned hackers to refrain from any activities that could disrupt the implementation of the computer-A based national exam for students of junior and senior high schools or other institutions of the same level, which will start this month. "Still, we are asking hackers not to disrupt the implementation of the exam," he was quoted by the Antara news agency on Thursday.

