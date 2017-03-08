'Golden staircase' at Jalan Rajah rem...

'Golden staircase' at Jalan Rajah removed by artist

SINGAPORE: The artist behind the "golden staircase" at Block 103 Jalan Rajah has removed the gold foil that covered the steps, leaving just a "little trace" of her work. On Sunday , Priyageetha Dia posted a picture of the staircase that showed it in its original concrete state, except for a small square of foil on the first step.

Chicago, IL

