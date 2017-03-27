Freeport close to resuming Indonesia copper exports -Minister
Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit is close to reaching a deal that will allow the mining giant to temporarily resume copper concentrate exports from its Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia's mining minister said on Thursday. Indonesia stopped Freeport's concentrate exports in mid January in an effort to improve revenues from mining resources and create jobs.
