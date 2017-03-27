Fred Frederikse: Dog is great sometimes

Fred Frederikse: Dog is great sometimes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Terry Sarten once said to me, in a droll satirical way, that one shouldn't write about God or dogs because it could be challenging to the dyslexic reader who may read dog as god and vice versa. Rob Butcher and L Martin were right to point out in the Chronicle letters that all dogs have the potential to be killers -- the subject of my last column about Pipster the terrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC