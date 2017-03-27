Fred Frederikse: Dog is great sometimes
Terry Sarten once said to me, in a droll satirical way, that one shouldn't write about God or dogs because it could be challenging to the dyslexic reader who may read dog as god and vice versa. Rob Butcher and L Martin were right to point out in the Chronicle letters that all dogs have the potential to be killers -- the subject of my last column about Pipster the terrier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC