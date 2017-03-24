France's Francois Hollande in Singapore at start of Asian tour
French President Francois Hollande arrived on Saturday in Singapore, the first leg in the final foreign tour of his five-year term, and will go on to Malaysia and Indonesia. The tour ending Wednesday in Jakarta is dominated by economic and defence issues and is aimed mainly at strengthening ties with a region with high economic potential, according to the presidential palace.
