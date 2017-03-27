France pledges $2.6 billion for Indon...

France pledges $2.6 billion for Indonesia as Hollande visits

France pledged $2.6 billion in investments for Indonesia and affirmed deepening ties with Southeast Asia's biggest economy during a visit Wednesday by President Francois Hollande. Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed the new commitment by French investors to increase their involvement in the energy, infrastructure and retail industries.

Chicago, IL

