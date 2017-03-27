France pledges $2.6 billion for Indonesia as Hollande visits
France pledged $2.6 billion in investments for Indonesia and affirmed deepening ties with Southeast Asia's biggest economy during a visit Wednesday by President Francois Hollande. Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed the new commitment by French investors to increase their involvement in the energy, infrastructure and retail industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC