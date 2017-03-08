Former Indonesian dictator's son buil...

Former Indonesian dictator's son builds momentum towards 2019 election

THE Parsindo political party has officially endorsed the candidacy of Hutomo Mandala Putra - also known as Tommy Suharto - for the 2019 Indonesian presidential election. Tommy is the youngest son of former dictator Suharto who ruled the country for 32 years.

Chicago, IL

