Forced evictions a major issue as Jakarta goes to run-off election

A street vendor wades through floodwaters in a flood-hit area at the Mangga Dua business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb 21, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta "ONE of our targets in 2017 is to relocate at least 20,000 households living along the riverbanks," declared Jakarta's Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama last May. Although accompanied by the construction of low-cost apartments known as rusunawa , the Ahok administration's strident push for relocation and in many cases forced eviction of massive numbers of slum dwellers in Jakarta has, perhaps unsurprisingly, proven highly controversial.

Chicago, IL

