Fogging at Simon Place day after Zika cluster discovered

Fogging at Simon Place in Hougang on Thursday , the day after the first Zika cluster of 2017 was discovered there. SINGAPORE: A day after the first Zika cluster reported this year was confirmed at Simon Place in Hougang, National Environment Agency officers conducted thermal fogging in the housing estate.

Chicago, IL

