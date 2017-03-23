Fitch Rates Indonesia Eximbank's Prop...

Fitch Rates Indonesia Eximbank's Proposed Note Issue 'BBB-(EXP)'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 23 Fitch Ratings has assigned Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia's proposed senior unsecured note issue of up to USD1.5 billion a 'BBB- ' expected rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's USD1.5 billion Euro medium-term note programme dated 21 March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan '17 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC