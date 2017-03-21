Fire breaks out at waste management f...

Fire breaks out at waste management firm in Jurong; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from Tanjong Kling in Jurong after NSL OilChem, which deals with oil and chemical waste, caught fire on Tuesday . No injuries were reported, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force .

