Fears for Indonesian park's rare species as Trump town rises
In this March 8, 2017 photo, a farmer rides his motorbike on a dirt road as Gede Pangrango Mountains is seen in the background in Bogor, West java, Indonesia. A sprawling "Trump Community" that will rise next to Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park has alarmed conservationists.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
