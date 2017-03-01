FDCI joins hands with Jakarta Fashion...

FDCI joins hands with Jakarta Fashion Week

As part of the exchange, Novita Yunus will showcase her collection at AIFW. Fashion Design Council of India , is partnering with Jakarta Fashion Week to encourage a cross-cultural exchange of designer talent between the two nations.

Chicago, IL

