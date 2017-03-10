FBI still investigating if others involved in murder of Heather Mack's mother
Sheila von Wiese-Mack's body was discovered by Indonesian police Aug. 12, 2014, stuffed into a suitcase at a resort in Bali. Her daughter, Heather Mack, of Chicago, and Heather's boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, of Oak Park, were tried and found guilty in her murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC