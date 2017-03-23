False claims still blighting Indonesi...

False claims still blighting Indonesia's functional food sector despite tighter rules

Read more: Food Technology

Misleading health claims are still rife in Indonesia despite tighter functional food rules, claims a new association set up to 'professionalise the industry'. Last year, Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food announced that before a functional food with health claims is approved for the local market, its manufacturers must make sure all health claims have scientifically-proven evidence, including papers published in journals.

Chicago, IL

