False claims still blighting Indonesia's functional food sector despite tighter rules
Misleading health claims are still rife in Indonesia despite tighter functional food rules, claims a new association set up to 'professionalise the industry'. Last year, Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food announced that before a functional food with health claims is approved for the local market, its manufacturers must make sure all health claims have scientifically-proven evidence, including papers published in journals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC