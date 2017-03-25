Ex-guerrilla leader vows to keep fight for East Timor unity
DILI, East Timor - A former guerrilla fighter vowed Saturday to keep peace and unity as East Timor's new president, delivering a victory speech after the final tally showed he was on course to win the election. Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres received 57 percent of the vote in Monday's election, according to final figures announced late Friday.
