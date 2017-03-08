Enjoying the decorations and festivities of Chinese New Year

A trip to Singapore by five Nexus sixth form students from Camborne has been hailed "a brilliant success" by visit leader Dr Jo Foster. "We took part in an exchange with the revered National Junior College Singapore, a centre for excellence for maths and science students, with close links to the National University of Singapore," said Dr Foster, director of Nexus and the Gifted STEM Programme at Camborne Science and International Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.