Enjoying the decorations and festivities of Chinese New Year
A trip to Singapore by five Nexus sixth form students from Camborne has been hailed "a brilliant success" by visit leader Dr Jo Foster. "We took part in an exchange with the revered National Junior College Singapore, a centre for excellence for maths and science students, with close links to the National University of Singapore," said Dr Foster, director of Nexus and the Gifted STEM Programme at Camborne Science and International Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC