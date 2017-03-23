Dwiki Dharmawan's Pasar Klewer Plays ...

Dwiki Dharmawan's Pasar Klewer Plays Indonesia

Dwiki Dharmawan's Pasar Klewer Various Locations Bandung and Jakarta, Indonesia March 2-5, 2017 It was supposed to just be a soundcheck and rehearsal. But the energy and focus delivered as Indonesian pianist/composer ran his Pasar Klewer band through the various numbers most of this group had recorded in London in 2015 manifested in what was clearly a tight and orderly rollout.

