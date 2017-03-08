Deportees don't want lengthy delay

Kota Kinabalu: Family members of Indonesian immigrants awaiting deportation are anxious over the prolonged delay on the part of the authorities manning Sabah's detention centres, as some have been waiting nearly a year to see their loved ones sent home. One of them who wished to be identified as Petrus told Daily Express he has waited eight months for his wife and 13-year-old daughter to be sent back home but until today no one could tell him when this could happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.