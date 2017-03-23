China to get rolling on stalled Indon...

China to get rolling on stalled Indonesian high-speed rail line

China is expected to get moving "soon" on construction of Indonesia's beleaguered high-speed rail project, a landmark venture for both countries. China Development Bank could disburse pre-agreed loans for the 142km Jakarta-Bandung rail line as early as the end of this month, according to sources.

