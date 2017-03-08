Canada pension funds to invest in Singapore, Indonesia warehouses

Canada's two biggest pension funds have agreed to partner with LOGOS, a real estate logistics operator, to invest in warehouses in Singapore and Indonesia, betting on demand from the rise of e-commerce and a burgeoning middle class in southeast Asia. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board , the top pension fund of the country, said in a statement it will initially commit S$200 million for an about 48 percent stake in LOGOS Singapore Logistics Venture.

