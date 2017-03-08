Bali defends leaving Hindu statues na...

Bali defends leaving Hindu statues naked for Saudi king

Read more: The Times of Israel

Indonesia's Hindu resort island of Bali Wednesday defended a decision not to cover up any of its ubiquitous statues of deities and semi-naked women during a visit by the Saudi king. King Salman and a 1,000-strong entourage are enjoying a week-long holiday in Bali after a state visit to Jakarta, during the first trip by a Saudi monarch to Indonesia in nearly half a century.

Chicago, IL

