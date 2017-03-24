Baby 'carrying baby' to undergo surge...

Baby 'carrying baby' to undergo surgery in Indonesia

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

A 10-month old baby boy diagnosed with fetus in fetu is looked after by his parents in West Nusatenggara General Hospital. . JAKARTA: West Nusa Tenggara General Hospital is to conduct surgery on a 10-month old baby boy diagnosed with fetus in fetu, a condition where a fetus is contained within a child's body.

