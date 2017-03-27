Atlantis Resources expands tidal power in Indonesia

Tidal power company Atlantis Resources has expanded its presence in Indonesia after sealing a supply deal with a marine, subsea and renewable energy project developer. The AIM-listed company is seeking to building on the development of its MeyGen tidal power project in Scotland, and will supply turbines, engineering services and equipment for a 150 megawatt tidal-stream array located in Lombok to SBS International.

