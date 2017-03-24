Asean youth and their heroes

Asean youth and their heroes

It was a rare opportunity to have a total of 150 university students from all 10 Asean members gather in one place and identify their national heroes. Two weeks ago, the programme called JENSYE did just that; it brought together these young people to this historic city to imbue in them the message of peace and nation building.

