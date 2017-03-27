Apple to open first R&D center in Indonesia this year - CNET
The US tech giant seeks to comply with Indonesian regulations in order to be able to retail phones in the country. The company will open the doors to its first R&D center in the country in the second quarter of this year in the city of Tangerang, reports The Jakarta Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Fri
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC