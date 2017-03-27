Apple to open first R&D center in Ind...

Apple to open first R&D center in Indonesia this year - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: CNET News.com

The US tech giant seeks to comply with Indonesian regulations in order to be able to retail phones in the country. The company will open the doors to its first R&D center in the country in the second quarter of this year in the city of Tangerang, reports The Jakarta Post .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Fri uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC