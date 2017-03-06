Ansari returns home after concluding IORA summit in Indonesia3 min ago

New Delhi, Mar 7 Vice President Hamid Ansari returned home tonight after his two-day visit to Jakarta, where he attended a summit of the 21-nation Indian Ocean Rim Association. At the summit, Ansari pressed the countries sharing the Indian Ocean to show "zero-tolerance" towards state-sponsored terrorism, and in an apparent reference to Pakistan asked them to isolate the backers of the menace.

