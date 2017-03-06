Alleged sex predator Peter Scully to escape Philippines death penalty if convicted

Alleged Australian child sex predator Peter Scully will escape the death penalty if convicted despite what police say were the most shocking cases of child murder, torture and abuse they have ever seen in the Philippines. Lawmakers have excluded Scully's alleged crimes from a death penalty bill that has passed in the country's parliament 216 votes to 54. Philippines: Police deceit in 'drug war' killings In a new report, the Human Rights Watch says that Philippine police are falsifying evidence to justify unlawful killings in President Rodrigo Duterte's 'war on drugs' that is said to have already caused more than 7000 deaths.

