Alleged sex predator Peter Scully to ...

Alleged sex predator Peter Scully to escape Philippines death penalty if convicted

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Alleged Australian child sex predator Peter Scully will escape the death penalty if convicted despite what police say were the most shocking cases of child murder, torture and abuse they have ever seen in the Philippines. Lawmakers have excluded Scully's alleged crimes from a death penalty bill that has passed in the country's parliament 216 votes to 54. Philippines: Police deceit in 'drug war' killings In a new report, the Human Rights Watch says that Philippine police are falsifying evidence to justify unlawful killings in President Rodrigo Duterte's 'war on drugs' that is said to have already caused more than 7000 deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan '17 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC