A Tiny Rescued Infant Orangutan Is Introduced to the Playground at the Sanctuary Where She Lives
An adorable little infant orangutan named Rickina who was rescued after her mother disappeared under questionable circumstances, was gently introduced to the playground by her attending human at the IAR Ketapang Orangutan Rescue Center in West Kalimantan, Indonesia who kept a close eye on her as she interacted with other orangutans. The attendant also introduced Rickina to heights she'd never seen before, helping the little primate balance as she looked around the landscape from a different point of view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC