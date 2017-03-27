A Tiny Rescued Infant Orangutan Is Introduced to the Playground at the Sanctuary Where She Lives

An adorable little infant orangutan named Rickina who was rescued after her mother disappeared under questionable circumstances, was gently introduced to the playground by her attending human at the IAR Ketapang Orangutan Rescue Center in West Kalimantan, Indonesia who kept a close eye on her as she interacted with other orangutans. The attendant also introduced Rickina to heights she'd never seen before, helping the little primate balance as she looked around the landscape from a different point of view.

