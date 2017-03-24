87 arrested in Geylang for selling co...

87 arrested in Geylang for selling contraband, vice

SINGAPORE: 87 people were arrested for various offences during a six-day multi-agency operation in Geylang that ended on Sunday . The suspects - 53 men and 34 women aged between 17 and 65 - were arrested for offences ranging from the peddling of contraband cigarettes and illegal sexual enhancement drugs, to vice.

