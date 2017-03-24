24-hour gyms: Perfect fit for gym rat...

24-hour gyms: Perfect fit for gym rats and night owls?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Exercising in the wee hours of the morning is the norm for 25-year-old Firdaus Ismail, who works shifts at a bank and has irregular days off. "I've already tried out other gyms previously and the reason I chose this gym is the environment which suits me," said Firdaus onG ymmboxx Keat Hong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC